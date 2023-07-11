Meghan Markle’s image managers made it clear to her: «The story of the prince in dispute with the family is boring. Forget Harry, if you don’t want to part with the lawyer, get away at least for a while because the “Sussex brand” is now a loser”.

This is the real gist of the news leaked a few weeks ago about a possible divorce of Buckingham Palace exiles. The era of quarrels with the royal family is over, the Sussexes (who earned the front pages precisely because of these contrasts) are about to end up by the wayside. This is why we are talking seriously about divorce this time. It is a strategic departure, planned at the table and recommended by Meghan Markle’s marketing and image experts.

The first to announce the news to the United Kingdom was the magazine “Ok” immediately picked up by the main British media. And an accredited source very close to the Sussexes revealed: «Meghan, in order to be successful, convinced herself to detach herself from her prince. After the shock of leaving Spotify, the priority now is to save her career ».



In the end, since Harry is always a prince – albeit a fallen one and is the protagonist of a best seller like «The Spare» – the fragile subject of the family became her, Meghan. That she has to run for cover. Even the cautious GbNews reports the news according to which Markle has been advised to move away from Prince Harry to save her career: «She should act now if she wants to recover what remains of her working life, put in a safe, for example, the fact that Entertainment Tonight appreciates the relationship with Archewell Productions is still very much». According to the Wall Street Journal, things don’t seem to be going better with Netflix: the agreement expires in 2025 and for now there is no talk of renewal.





In essence, as they explained on Rolling Stone, the couple would be going through the ‘era of the flop’. The reason is simple. «The Sussexes have built their brand by tying themselves to the quarrels with the royal family. Now the feud has reached a stalemate, there seems to be nothing else to say», adds the US newspaper, recalling how their most successful projects were the memoir Spare and the docuseries Harry & Meghan.