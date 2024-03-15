Meghan Markle launched a new lifestyle brand on Instagram, scoring the return of the Duchess of Sussex to social media from which she had been missing since 2020. The first 9 posts, which together simply make up the name of the new business, attracted over 200 thousand followers in just a few hours, even if it is not yet clear what American Riviera Orchard will sell. It will probably be about objects related to the world of cooking, from recipe books to accessories. For now, only the brand's golden crest and logo can be seen, which royal observers say reflects Harry's wife's handwriting.

What could sell, the hypotheses

In the application for trademark registration – writes the Guardian – the scope of activity extends to cookbooks, crockery, linen, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and peanut butter, as well as table place cards specified as “not of precious metals.” A second international registration application includes stationery, textiles, shoulder bags, yoga equipment and a range of pet supplies such as leads, collars, feeding mats and bird seed. In addition to the Instagram account, the brand also launched a website consisting of the company logo and a link to sign up for a waitlist. There has been speculation that Meghan wants to throw herself into a Martha Stewart or Gwyneth Paltrow type of business.

The couple's activities since 'resigning' from the Royal Household

Since she and Harry stepped down as 'senior members' of the royal house in 2020, the couple have launched a number of high-profile media ventures, including a five-year deal with Netflix worth $100 million, a Spotify deal $20 million finished in mid-2023 and Harry's 2023 memoir, 'Spare.' But American Riviera Orchard would be the first business with which Meghan would sell physical goods.

Meghan and Harry also engage in charitable work through the Archewell Foundation, which focuses on digital security. A lifestyle brand would be a throwback for Meghan, who previously interviewed famous friends, shared recipes and wrote about travel, beauty and food on The Tig, a lifestyle website she shut down before marrying Harry.