According to some revelations from the “Sun”, Kate has remained in contact and on good terms with her brother-in-law Harry. The rivalry between Middleton and Meghan Markle would always be very heated, especially after the G7 in Cornwall, with the approach of the Duchess of Cambridge to the Bidens and her increasingly important role in the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton is now the spearhead of the Royal Family. In the last few weeks the Duchess of Cambridge has been identified by real experts and observers as the most suitable figure to mitigate tensions within Windsor and heal the fractures between some members of the first line, in particular William and Harry.

This is also confirmed by the latest revelations of the “Sun“.

Kate and Harry have kept in touch

According to the British newspaper, Harry she would send a message to her sister-in-law shortly after the birth of Lilibet Diana.

On the sidelines of the G7 work in Cornwall Kate she stated that she had not yet seen her newly arrived granddaughter Lilibet Diana, not even in video call on FaceTime.

Evidently, however, his relationship with Harry is maintained despite the Megxit and the burning declarations of the Dukes of Sussex a Oprah Winfrey.

Only a few years ago, after all, the prince said of his sister-in-law that she was the sister he had never had.

Is Meghan jealous of Kate’s success?

But there are those who turn up their noses, and it is Meghan Markle. According to the latest rumors leaked in the English tabloids, the duchess is pushing to be present next to her husband in early July in London, on the occasion of the ceremony organized to commemorate Diana.

Meghan he would have expressed a desire not to want to leave the prince alone Harry in such a complicated moment.

But according to the Australian journalist’s opinion Daniela Elser, there would be another reason: Markle would continue to feel the rivalry with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

TO Meghan the spotlight on his wife would not go down William on the occasion of the last G7, in which the Duchess of Cambridge she would become familiar with the spouses Biden, friends of the Sussex.

