D.he Buckingham Palace released an official statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II two days after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were interviewed. It says that the royal family is sad to only now fully learn how challenging the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

The allegations raised by the two, especially those relating to racism, are worrying and are taken very seriously. Although some memories may vary, the family will discuss the allegations in private. The statement ends with the sentence, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved family members”.

It was the palace’s first reaction to the explosive television interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Sunday evening. In it, Meghan in particular had accused the royal family of a lack of support.

In addition, when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were conversations about his possibly too dark skin color. Who is said to have made racist comments remained open. The duke couple later only confirmed that it was not Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.