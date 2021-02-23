After completely dissociating herself from the responsibilities of the British royal family and announcing her second pregnancy, actress Meghan Markle and her husband, the prince Henry of England, made their first public appearance at a Spotify event.

Former English Crown members after sharing on Valentine’s Day that Archie will become an older brother and confirmation from Buckingham Palace last week that the couple will no longer fulfill active roles in the crown, They were shown this Monday, February 22, on Spotify Stream On.

The Sussex Dukes were shown at their Santa Barbara, California mansion, there they presented Archewell Audio, the production company that they formed at the end of 2020 for their foundation and that will podcast exclusively on Spotify.

Harry and Maghan appear publicly. Photo: Instagram / Meghanmarkle_official

With the theme Electric love With Børns playing in the background, Meghan says, “We’re using podcasting to fuel powerful conversations.”

And he adds, “We created Archewell Audio to make sure we can raise voices that may not be heard and hear people’s stories.”

To conclude, Harry adds, “And most of this is creating this community where you can share, which will encourage everyone else to share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space.”

They appear seated in what appears to be the living room of their residence. While Harry went for a formal look, Meghan wore a dress worth nearly $ 4,000 from Oscar de la Renta.

The couple started Archewell by turning to their famous friends like Elton John, Tyler Perry and James Corden to reflect on 2020 in a Christmas special. His son Archie, who turns two next May, even participated.

This Monday, the 22nd, it was also announced that the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, will give a speech on television just a few hours before Harry and his wife tell the world the precise reasons why they left the royalty.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple had permanently resigned from their royal duties , little more than a year after the so-called Megxit. The queen ordered them to renounce their honorary titles and patronages.

Harry and Meghan with the British royal family. Photo: EFE

Prince William, second in line to the crown and brother of Harry, was upset by Meghan and Harry’s farewell to His Majesty and believes that the couple’s final statement was “insulting, disrespectful and petulant,” say the British media.

The Duke of Cambridge has been “shocked and saddened” by his brother’s behavior towards the monarch, the Sunday Times said, after Harry and Meghan were stripped of their patronage and the 94-year-old sovereign suggested that a ” life of public service ”is not compatible with the new career of marriage in the United States.