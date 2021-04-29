Prince harry and his wife, Meghan markle, join the president Joe biden and other top celebrities to support the benefit concert Vax Live, which will be in favor of the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19. The event will be broadcast on May 8 via streaming on the YouTube channel of the Global Citizen association.

According to local media, the dukes of sussex, will preside over the concert organized by Global Citizen. Likewise, Selena Gomez will be in charge of presenting the show and celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, ELLE and J. Balvin.

Harry joins the important cause so that countries with few resources can access vaccines. “Equitable distribution of vaccines and restoring faith in our common humanity. The mission couldn’t be more crucial or important, ”he said.

On the other hand, film and television figures such as Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Penn also join the cause.

Vax Live

President Joe Biden and key figures will attend the event

Political figures will be present. This was reported by the organizers of the event. One of them is Joe Biden, who will be present along with the first lady, Jill Biden. The event will also be attended by the French president, Emmanuel macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

Finally, the Global Citizen organization will hold the concert so that there is an equitable distribution of vaccines throughout the world. They announced that they need more than 2 billion vaccines for the low-income population. “The who estimates that we need at least 60% of global coverage to achieve herd immunity ”, they stressed.