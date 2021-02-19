Their departure is final: Harry and Meghan will not return to the royal family. This announcement comes as no surprise: with less pressure from the press or the royal family, the couple are enjoying themselves in California, United States. “A year ago, when they decided to settle in California, a transition period had been decided, it is now over“, says journalist Matthieu Boisseau live from London, Friday February 19.

The Queen of England has decided to take away their last official titles. A total withdrawal, recorded by a press release from Buckingham Palace. “The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family“, nevertheless moderates the royal family. But the affectionate formula does not mask the tensions around certain titles. Prince Harry would have liked to keep his military distinctions, won in Afghanistan.”For the queen and for the palace, it was a matter of principle, either one is a servant of the crown or one is not. Harry and Meghan wanted a bit of both, this was discussed, but there was no compromise, the couple are very unhappy“, considers Richard Fitzwilliams, consultant specializing in the royal family.

