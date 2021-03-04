Image: AFP

The wife of British Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, has accused Buckingham Palace of “constant false statements” about her and Harry. In an excerpt from an interview with star presenter Oprah Winfrey that was broadcast on Wednesday evening (local time) by the broadcaster CBS, the former actress said she did not know how the royal family could expect “that after all this time we will just continue to be quiet when the company actively participates in constantly spreading false statements about us ”. “The company” is a term Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly used to refer to the British royal family. The eagerly awaited interview will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, the station has already broadcast the first excerpts in the past few days. The Duke of Sussex and the former actress had surprisingly withdrawn from the front row of the British royal family last year. The couple live in California with their nearly two-year-old son Archie and are expecting their second child. On Wednesday, Meghan had resisted reports of allegations of bullying by palace employees. (AFP)