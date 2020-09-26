Meghalaya is famous for its rains, but this week there has been rain that has broken the record of the last 60 years in the state. The continuous rains from September 22 are expected to continue till Monday. So far, 13 people have died in rain and landslide incidents. According to officials, 5 people are still missing in different parts of the state. Authorities have started a search operation to search for them.

According to reports, 37 villages in three districts of the state (East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and Ribhoi) have been affected by heavy rains and landslides. On Friday, two women cricketers were killed and three people went missing after several houses hit landslides in Mawanei in East Khasi Hills district. “The bodies of cricketer Razia Ahmed, who played at the national level on behalf of the state and Ferozia Khan, a local player, have been removed from the wreckage,” said Mawanei’s sarpanch Bah Bud. Former Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtinger said that work was on to find the missing people.



Such heavy rains occurred in 1960, will continue to wreak havoc till Monday

Please tell that Meghalaya has been receiving heavy rains since the night of 21 September. Life has been completely disturbed due to continuous rains for the last 5 days. The state received 244.7 mm rainfall on 25 September. According to reports, the state had faced such severe rains earlier in 1960. According to weather forecasting website ‘The Weather Channel’, there is a possibility of heavy rain from Saturday to Monday.



Chief Minister visits affected areas

Meghalaya Chief Minister Konrad Sangma visited the rain-hit areas on Friday. Several major roads and bridges have been damaged due to heavy rains and landslides in the state. Sangma told during a media interaction, ‘The continuous rains have damaged many roads and bridges in the state. Many people have lost their lives. We will try our best to minimize the loss.

Landslide increases problems with rain

Apart from rain, landslides have occurred at many places in the state due to which roads and bridges have been damaged. PWD employees have been engaged in debris removal work. DC Ram Singh of West Garo Hills said NH-62 will be closed and PWD is exploring options to maintain contact with the city of Baghmara in South Garo Hills. He said that we are trying to connect Baghmara to Nengkhara-Siju-Karukol, Chokpot-Siju and Ramchanga / Dumanikura to Dalu. DC HB Marak of South Garo Hills said it would take time to rebuild the bridge as the entire section was washed away.