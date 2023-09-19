Home page World

An incident on the Adriatic causes outrage. Feces are pumped into the sea from a yacht and now there is a risk of a high fine. (Symbolic image) © McPHOTO/IMAGO

An incident on the Adriatic causes outrage. A mega yacht washes feces into the sea, with fatal consequences. Now there is a risk of a high penalty.

Tivat – Relax on the beach on the Adriatic and swim in the water. This should make many holidaymakers happy, but their joy is marred by some disgusting incidents. While some travelers are wondering about a… skewered lamb on the beach upset, others are surprised about contaminated water: a yacht pumped feces into the water and, according to the news portal’s report, caused problems Morski for an environmental accident.

The mega yacht anchored in the Bay of Tivat near the island of Sveti Marko. And she wasn’t alone. There were more yachts around her as she pumped the tanks filled with sewage into the sea. At the same time there were also many smaller pleasure boats on the road. Everyone witnessed the pollution.

The disgusting mass quickly spread across the surface of the sea. Some witnesses reported an unbearable stench. The trip came to a messy end for the surrounding boats. They had to make their way back to the harbor through the floating feces. On site, they informed the Maritime Safety Inspectorate and the Directorate of Ship Safety and Port Management. The captain responsible now has to pay a fine of 4,000 euros.

According to the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport, certain rules apply to the discharge of so-called ship wastewater. Ship wastewater includes “wastewater from toilets, sanitary areas or rooms in which there are living animals.” This usually first goes into a collection tank. There are special drop-off options in some ports for emptying the tanks. Many modern ships even often have a sewage treatment plant.

Just a few weeks ago, another second accident on the water caused horror. One Luxury yacht caught fire off Mallorca and a mother overlooked her daughter and drove her over by boat. (mima)