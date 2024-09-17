Climate change is having devastating effects across the planet, and one of the most dramatic examples is the recent megatsunami in Greenland. This catastrophic event not only caused local damage, but also made the Earth shake for nine consecutive days.

The landslide that triggered the megatsunami was probably caused by the global warmingwhich led to extreme temperatures between Greenland summer and wintermoreover these temperature changes have made avalanches more common, especially in spring, when the ice melts.

The megatsunami was generated by the collapse of a 1.2 km high mountain in the remote Dickson Fjord, and this collapse caused a backwash wave of water 200 meters highwith a main wave that reached 110 meters in height.

The wave It stretched for 10 km along the fjordreducing to seven meters in a few minutes and to a few centimeters in the following days, a movement of the water that generated vibrations that propagated through the Earth’s crust, causing a mysterious global tremor that baffled seismologists.

The landslide was the result of the thinning of a glacier at the base of the mountain, which was no longer able to support the rock face above, a phenomenon that was directly linked to climate changemaking the megatsunami a prime example of the intricate interconnections between the atmosphere, cryosphere, hydrosphere and lithosphere

The Greenland Megatsunami: An Unprecedented Phenomenon

The consequences of the megatsunami, needless to say, were devastating, with the wave destroying infrastructure and causing significant damage to scientific research and military operations in the region. The vibration caused by the movement of the water generated a mysterious global tremor that baffled seismologists as this tremor was detected worldwide and lasted for nine dayscausing concerns among scientists and the public.

This event has raised important questions about the future of our planet, climate change is accelerating and extreme events such as the Greenland megatsunami could become more common, therefore it is essential that the international community takes immediate action to mitigate the effects of climate change and prevent further disasters.

