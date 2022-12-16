LEVEL-5 announced that UFO Robot Grendizer will be available in the course of 2023 in the free-to-play Megaton Musashi X. This is the second collaboration with Dynamic Productionsstarting from the launch of the game there will in fact be two other famous mechas with the license plate Go Nagai: Getter Robo And Mazinger Z.

Megaton Musashi X will be available for free in Japan from December 16 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu