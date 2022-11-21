History repeats itself, and only 10 days after the previous positive announced by LEVEL-5 for Megaton Musashi X, here comes another one. The game was supposed to debut in Japan onDecember 1stbut has since been moved to8 and now at December 16th. Will it end here?

In order not to just give the classic beating and that’s it, the company has decided to support the new postponement with good news: the game will also arrive on PlayStation 5as well as the previously announced versions Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Megaton Musashi X it’s a version free to play of the original title released in 2021, which includes not only the base product and the six updates released post-launch, but also a new story, systems, robots, and much more. Owners of the original Megaton Musashi will have the opportunity to purchase the various paid contents at a discounted price.

Check out the opening movie for the game below!

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu