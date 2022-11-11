History repeats itself, and as it happened to the base version of the game, too Megaton Musashi X receives a postponement on the release date. Fortunately for a few days. This edition of the game was originally set to debut in Japan onDecember 1but according to communications from LEVEL-5 will not be released until December 9.

Megaton Musashi X it’s a version free-to-play of the original game for PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switchwhich includes the base product and the six additional content released post launch, but will also feature a range of additional content such as new story, systems, robots, and more.

The owners of the original Megaton Musashi will be able to purchase game content at a reduced price compared to the rest of the players.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu