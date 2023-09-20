LEVEL-5 has released the first trailer for MEGATON MUSASHI: WIREDwhich will arrive worldwide during 2023. As previously anticipated, this chapter of the saga will offer players cross-play and cross-save functions across all available platforms, and will be present collaborations with iconic franchises like those created by the master Go Nagai. You can find further details in our previous article.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that MEGATON MUSASHI: WIRED is currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu