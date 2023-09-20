Curious to see it in action Megaton Musashi: Wired of Level-5? If the answer is yes, you will be happy to see the first one gameplay trailer coming from Tokyo Game Show 2023in which we can admire different aspects of this intriguing game based on gigantic robots.

The movie focuses on illustrating the main features of Megaton Musashi: Wired, from customization to robot, to the decidedly dynamic combat system, through to the gigantic bosses that will have to be defeated from time to time to continue. Fans of anime with huge robots should definitely watch it, because it could be their game of a lifetime.