Curious to see it in action Megaton Musashi: Wired of Level-5? If the answer is yes, you will be happy to see the first one gameplay trailer coming from Tokyo Game Show 2023in which we can admire different aspects of this intriguing game based on gigantic robots.
The movie focuses on illustrating the main features of Megaton Musashi: Wired, from customization to robot, to the decidedly dynamic combat system, through to the gigantic bosses that will have to be defeated from time to time to continue. Fans of anime with huge robots should definitely watch it, because it could be their game of a lifetime.
Video
Megaton Musashi: Wired is scheduled for 2023 on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. For now we don’t know release date official, which however could be announced on 21 September 2023, on the occasion of the Level-5 presentation event organized at the Japanese fair.
There history which is the backdrop to the action is about an alien race that wants to invade the earth and a group of robot pilots recruited to fight it. Note that the game will also allow you to drive historical robots such as Mazinger Z and Vultus V. It will also support cross-play and cross-save on all versions. If you want to know more, read our special dedicated to Megaton Musashi: Wired.
#Megaton #Musashi #Wired #gameplay #video #Tokyo #Game #Show
Leave a Reply