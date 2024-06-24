LEVEL-5 announced that his MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED will soon receive the first free major update, which will bring the collaboration with the famous player to the game UFO Robot Grendizerknown in Italy as Grendizer. Furthermore, the title will be discounted by 50% on Nintendo Switch and PC: more details available below.

The first free major update (ver. 3.1.0) for MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED,”UFO Robot Grendizer”, will be available to all players and will immediately unlock the legendary mecha and its special moves. The update will also introduce a slew of new content, including rogues, weapons, missions, and other improvements. A detailed list of additions and changes in version 3.1.0 is available here.

The “Grendizer Enters The Fray! MEGATON 50% Off Sale” will be available on Steam and Nintendo Switch with a 50% price reduction for the title. On PlayStation the promotion does not yet have a start date. Let’s see a new trailer below.

MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED x Grendizer – Trailer

Source: LEVEL-5