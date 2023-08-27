Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 5:42 pm

The 100 years of the Copacabana Palace hotel will be celebrated this Saturday night (26) with a show that will have a structure similar to that of the New Year’s Eve at the most famous beach in Rio de Janeiro. The expectation of the city hall and the organizers is that more than 1 million people attend the free presentation of DJ Alok in front of the hotel, but the rain and the cold recorded throughout the day in the city could reduce this number.

The event is set to take place from 6 pm and was named Show of the Century, in reference to the centenary of the hotelwhich opened on August 13, 1923.

The mega-operation prepared by the city hall will have more than 2,000 urban planning, inspection, social assistance and cleaning agents, “in a plan similar to that carried out annually for the New Year’s Eve party”, compares the municipal administration.

After a week of unseasonably hot weather, Rio de Janeiro had a drastic drop in temperature this Saturday. The forecast is that the light to moderate rain that started in the early hours of today’s morning will continue until tomorrow, and the minimum temperature forecast for the city was 16 degrees Celsius (°C), with a maximum of 24°C. There is also an expectation of moderate to strong wind, which can increase the feeling of cold on the beach sand, where the stage was set up.

Traffic

Due to the expected large movement, the Copacabana neighborhood will have roads closed until 1 am on Sunday (27). Avenida Atlântica will be closed in both directions, from Avenida Princesa Isabel to Rua Francisco Otaviano, and all cross streets in the neighborhood will be closed between Nossa Senhora de Copacabana and Avenida Atlântica.

The recommended way to get to and from show it’s the subway. The MetrôRio concessionaire will extend the opening hours of the Cardeal Arcoverde/Copacabana, Siqueira Campos/Copacabana and Cantagalo/Copacabana stations until 1 am. The other stations will remain open after midnight only for the disembarkation of the show.

The event promises to bring together technological resources on stage, including a show of lights, drones and a huge LED pyramid. Batteries from Rio de Janeiro samba schools should also perform, in addition to other attractions that have been kept secret.

The security scheme for the public will mobilize 1,200 military police over the weekend. The Municipal Secretariat for Public Order (Seop) and the Municipal Guard of Rio (GM-Rio) will also work in ordering actions, inspection of street vendors and in ordering traffic around the event. Around 700 agents were scheduled to work between Friday and Sunday in Copacabana.