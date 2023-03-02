At least six countries have together 41% of their dry territory, while authorities in various regions try to control spreading fires amid the high temperatures recorded this year.

According to a report released this Tuesday by the Drought Information System for Southern South America (Sissa), droughts pose a challenge social, environmental, economic and institutional and only It will get worse as time goes by.

“This warming will drive projected increases in the risk and severity of megadroughts in many regionsincluding western North America, Central America, Europe, and the Mediterranean, the extratropics of South America, and Australia,” the report added.

The Sissa is a virtual institution in which government agencies, academic institutions, non-governmental organizations and the private sector of the six countries participate. member countries from the Regional Climate Center for the South of South America (CRC-SAS): Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, which together have 41.19% of their dry territory.

According to the same monitoring, Brazil registers 23.37% of its territory in drought and Chile, 40.53%. Paraguay has 62.87% of its territory under drought, in Bolivia 48.94; Uruguay is the territory with the driest, with 99.75% of its territory.

Forest fires in several regions of Chile have not yet been extinguished.

An article published in the digital medium “Nature Reviews Earth & Environment” which points out that anthropogenic climate change “has intensified the ongoing mega-droughts in southwestern North America and throughout Chile and Argentina.” and anticipates that in the future these events will be substantially “warmer than past”

59.58% of the Argentine territory suffers different degrees of drought, as reported by Sissa on Tuesday. According to the report, 40.42% of Argentina, 1,012,570 square kilometers, was not dry on February 20.

The drought that affects agricultural production in Argentina, the situation is the most severe in the last 60 years and it is already making its effects felt in the country’s economy, with falls in agricultural exports and lower revenues for the treasury.

Uruguay is one of the countries with almost 100% of its territory with high rates of drought. Photo: Mario Tama. Getty Images News

Almost the entire territory of Uruguay is in drought

Uruguay is the territory that has alerted environmental organizations and the government. 99.75% of the territory has registered drought according to the report of the Drought Information System for the South of South America (Sissa). Scorching heat and water scarcity put the country’s agricultural market and water supply at risk.

The National Congress of Meteorology of Uruguay will be convened to address the problem. Among the strategies to be announced is the amount of water that must rain to reverse the enormous drought; while Measures will be taken to conserve water while the critical situation continues.

High temperatures affect the agricultural sector of the affected territories, reducing exports and trade.

The ‘most severe’ fires in 20 years in Peru

Forest fires have increased “severely” in the last 20 years in Peru, with 80% of them concentrated in the Andean region, located between 1,500 and 4,000 meters above sea level, official sources reported.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) indicated this Monday that it has published an article in an international magazine in which it specifies this information and indicates that in 2020 it reached “record numbers of approximately 600, 1,000 and 200 wildfires in the southern, central and northern regions of the country, respectively”.

The main author of the investigation, Ricardo Zubieta, said in a statement that These values ​​were “well above” those registered between 2002 and 2018 and they have affected high mountain ecosystems such as Andean puna grasslands, natural forests and scrublands.

For this reason, he proposed a new methodology to supervise the Main conditions for the occurrence of fires in the Peruvian Andeswhich is carried out from the analysis of the “accumulated frequency of dry days”.

Forest fires have increased “severely” in the last 20 years in Peru.

In regions of Cuba it has not rained for more than five months

A large-scale fire, which the authorities have been trying to control for 10 days, devoured some 2,000 hectares of forests in a mountainous region in northeastern Cuba, local television reported Tuesday.

The incident broke out on February 18 in Pinares de Mayarí, one of the most important regions of the country in terms of biodiversitylocated 730 km from Havana.

This Monday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recognized “the courage and sacrifice of firefighters, forest rangers and residents who are facing the devouring fire in Pinares de Mayarí of the beautiful and valuable forests of the eastern region” of the country.

Likewise, heThe authorities have specified that it has not rained in that area for five months.

Every day we are aware of the work that is carried out in the eastern region of #Cuba to put out the fire.

All our confidence and support to each of the people who work tirelessly to extinguish the flames and protect the flora and fauna of our country. pic.twitter.com/fcRscY2OjG – Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) February 28, 2023

Forest fires are frequent in Cuba due to high temperatures, drought, as well as carelessness and irresponsible actions of people. The critical stage of those firess runs from January 1 to May 31.

According to the television report, the authorities are working intensively to prevent the flames from spreading to the neighboring province of Santiago de Cuba. “The wind speed has really prevented us from making any progress.r. The force with which the fire comes is very strong,” said Dagmar Abad, a government official in Holguin.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

With information from EFE and AFP

INTERNATIONAL WRITING