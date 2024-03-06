The first race of the year took place without betraying expectations: Red Bull is the team to beat! Also for the second round, the Middle East remains the protagonist for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on the Jeddah circuit.

The “young” track, which entered the F1 calendar in 2021, presents unique characteristics: it is the fastest street circuit ever in the F1 calendar despite its 27 corners, with an average speed second only to the Italian circuit of Monza , and it is the second longest track on the calendar after Spa-Francorchamps.

Most of the corners are taken at medium-high speed and only a few require significant braking. The curve of greatest interest is certainly the 13th: a bend to the left with a banking of 12 degrees that is particularly stressful for hedges. A further characteristic is the presence of three zones of use of the DRS (Drag Reduction System): it is the first circuit in which, since its creation, three zones have been established compared to the standard two.

MegaRide chart Photo by: MegaRide

From the analysis of the tire temperature, the thermal stress of all the tires in the “snake” of the first sector is evident, a section in which cornering stability and, therefore, the optimal setup of the car to avoid imbalances is very important.

In turn 13, in the presence of banking, both the front and rear right side are very stressed. The last corner is also particularly stressful, especially for the front right, due to the heavy braking before the final straight.

MegaRide chart Photo by: MegaRide

Despite the low abrasion, typical of street circuits, Pirelli chooses medium hardness compounds: C2, C3 and C4. The track, in fact, as already observed for the previous Grand Prix, will certainly be affected by a notable evolution during the race weekend due to both the temperature variations between day and night and the limited use of the circuit during the year. In qualifying it will probably be necessary to carry out more warm-up laps to get the tires up to temperature.

The grip offered by the asphalt will be significantly variable, as seen in the Bahrain Grand Prix, due to the presence of sand on the road surface. Another variable to take into consideration, especially from a strategy perspective, is the probable presence of safety cars during the race, given the expected average speed and the few escape routes that a street circuit can offer.