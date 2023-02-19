MegaRide increasingly protagonist also of electric micro-mobility. The latest project involving the supplier of technological solutions for motorsport and smart mobility concerns the Birò Small and Birò Big electric microcar models developed by the Estrima company.

Born in 2008, Birò was one of first electric quadricycles launched on the market, which over the years has been able to establish itself more and more as a point of reference in the market. For example, in Italy, Ancma declares that in 2022 an increase of 74.1% was recorded compared to the previous year for electric quadricycles, which are protagonists of a real exploit and confirming themselves as one of the newest trends and interesting of the year.

The partnership between the two companies, among the leaders in Italy in smart mobility, foresees the involvement of MegaRide for the development of tailor made solutions which, taking advantage of the experience gained in the field of motorsport, maximize the dynamics and stability of the Birò. In particular, the goal is to strengthen the active and passive safety systems of Birò, the smallest four-wheel electric vehicle on the market. The first results of the collaboration are already expected in the first half of 2023. “The collaboration with Estrima has great significance for us both for the quality of the team with which we will interact, – he has declared Flavio Farroni, CEO of MegaRide – both for the intrinsic nature of the project which gives us the opportunity to take the solutions that we experience every weekend on the motosport race fields all over the world onto the road. Electric micro-mobility and sustainable mobility in general are just a few of the fields of application of choice for our technologies which aim at optimizing vehicle dynamics and making driving and safety systems more efficient”.