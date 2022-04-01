There is an Italian company that has managed to establish itself in the field of motorsport thanks to in-depth and scrupulous research work. MegaRide, a spin-off project of the Federico II University of Naples, has created a predictive model and an innovative device, VESevo, capable of greatly facilitating the work of the teams in understanding and better exploiting the tires aimed at obtaining performance. of absolute level.

Last year the Neapolitan reality obtained a highly prestigious recognition by accompanying the Trident team towards the conquest of the first title reserved for teams in Formula 3.

Motorsport.com interviewed the CEO of MegaRide, Flavio Farroni, to understand what are the secrets of this reality rooted in a territory where the motoring background is not comparable to that of the Emilian Motor Valley.

Flavio, in the last year you have experienced a period of great success. In 2021 Megaride contributed to Trident’s position in the team rankings, while this year, in Formula 2, your new partners climbed to the top step of the podium with Verschoor in Bahrain and with Drugovich in Jeddah. Furthermore, in the last Feature Race in Saudi Arabia, you scored a double thanks to the second place obtained by Verschoor. How much satisfaction is there in being able to establish yourself in two such competitive championships?

“It has been an interesting journey, especially as regards the relationship with Trident. We have been collaborating with the Italian team for three years and if we compare the numbers and analyze the starting point and the growth it has achieved with our support, we can see how valid the change in approach that took place in categories that may not have been valid may have been. get used to this kind of technology “.

“Our goal has always been to bring and make digestible technologies from the reference series in categories with lower budgets than Formula 1”.

“The victory achieved by MP Motorsport in Jeddah hopefully has a connection with the work we have done in testing. Megaride brings technologies that come from research and research is never something that you turn on like a light bulb, but it is a path that is structured by trusting each other and bringing day after day, and race after race, a series of contents that create in the long run. a historical background and allow us to obtain results like the one achieved by Trident in Formula 3 last year ”.

“The victory in the team championship was fantastic, but motorsport is fantastic because it allows you to verify the quality of your work on the field. If you work well you win and in a few other areas you have the opportunity to have immediate feedback “.

Jack Doohan, Trident Clement Novalak, Trident Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

MegaRide also collaborates with various teams present in Formula 1. How useful was the experience in the top category of motorsport for the results obtained in the preparatory categories and how much experience with the 18 ” Pirelli in Formula 2 was useful for the model predictive that you adopt in Formula 1 with the new tires in effect this year?

“It is not so much the technology transfer coming from Formula 2 that has been decisive, but our predictive approach based on mathematical models. Explaining in simple terms, if we can have a good level of technical likelihood in the work we do we can extrapolate our data for each technical area. The transition from a 13 or 15 inch tire to an 18 ” tire is therefore nothing more than a mathematical extrapolation “.

“In Formula 1 we worked for a long time before the introduction of 18-inch tires to calibrate the mathematical models, while Formula 2, which has been racing with such tires for the longest time, represented an additional opportunity to allow us to work with anticipation of those mathematical models that we were also developing for F1 “.

Has the work you do in Formula 1 translated more easily into the minor categories?

“The differences concern some factors, first and foremost the economic one. In Formula 1 you work by exploiting important driving simulation architectures and you have the opportunity to compare yourself with technicians who have a great verticality where every single person goes to analyze the specific data. In the preparatory categories, however, you have to deal with an obviously lower budget and the team members are aware of more data and elements. Our approach is to make digestible technical contents of great scientific depth that we have to translate for a different practicality “.

“In categories such as Formula 2 and Formula 3 we compare ourselves with the entire team and we are encouraged to change some direct approaches to stop speaking the language of science, as is the case in Formula 1, and talk many times about set-up, driving styles and how to simulate our own methodologies “.

On the occasion of the last round of Formula 2 in Jeddah, many drivers were surprised by the drop in performance of the soft tires in the Sprint Race despite the very few laps actually disputed. Even in Formula 1, especially in qualifying, many drivers were surprised by the better performance of used tires compared to new ones. Were you also surprised by this behavior of the compounds?

“Fortunately this was not the first date that was held in Jeddah. We were able to exploit the knowledge of the past season and this allowed us to start with a knowledge that is not entirely zero of the phenomena at stake. The complexity in understanding these phenomena is due to two factors: the first is the dirt present on the track. In Jeddah, there is a type of sand that has not been completely removed from the track last weekend. Usually we work with a technology that allows us to perform a profilometric scan of the asphalt. This analysis says a lot because it makes us understand how the tread will be abraded and also makes us understand how the insertion of sand into the porosity of the roadway makes the asphalt of different types. It’s like Jeddah suddenly becomes another type of circuit ”.

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“This effect, however, is temporary. Therefore, there is a sudden change in the behavior of the tires during the race because the cars, passing on the track, eliminate the sand present which is replaced by the rubber particles. This phenomenon involves those sudden changes that we have seen. Usually the grand prizes held on tracks with this type of asphalt are characterized by a great show because those who start well do not always manage to win. Those who start in front have a tire that works perfectly on that mix of asphalt and sand, unlike those who can make better use of a tire that adapts to a more rubberized track. It is always about scientific phenomenology. The in-depth study and the ability to have objective data can make the difference “.

In light of what we saw in Jeddah, what is the track that objectively involves the greatest problems in understanding the behavior of the tires with the predictive model?

“The races held in Istanbul and Portimao in Formula 1 were the most complex. They represented, and continue to represent, a nice scientific headache and not only for a matter relating to the road profile but also for chemistry. On tracks or recently built or because the rain interacts with the chemical composition of the bitumen, phenomena occur which are extremely complex to understand from a predictive point of view “.

Could the same be true for the next Miami Grand Prix to be held in May?

“In general, the new circuits represent an intriguing technological challenge. Up to now, as far as Miami is concerned, there should be no difficulties from the point of view of the chemical composition and the presence of sand because the asphalt should not have very aggressive configurations like those of Jeddah, but obviously the impossibility of having any historical data will mean that the teams will have to rely significantly on mathematical simulations ”.

This year you have increased your collaboration in Formula 2 by becoming a partner of MP Motorsport. Should we expect further expansion?

“Absolutely yes. It is something that is already happening. Trident and MP Motorsport carry the MegaRide logo on the livery, but we have collaborations with other teams as well. Our expansion maneuver is already in our plans and this is due to the fact that we have managed to make ourselves attractive for this market. Our challenge will be to manage the numerous requests while maintaining the high level of quality that we have shown up to now “.

Richard Verschoor, Trident Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How many people does MegaRide have?

“Considering the research team, MegaRide and VESevo (who are in charge of the development of a new device for the characterization of tires), we are altogether about 30 people. Not many, but the solution was to create procedures and methodologies that would allow us to be able to support many requests by optimizing the management of time and internal resources “.

How satisfying is it to see a reality in southern Italy that manages to establish itself in the world of motorsport?

“The satisfaction is immense, especially considering how our territory is not the bearer of motorsport culture unlike that of the Motor Valley where there is a much more significant corporate presence and cultural background”.

“However, I can provide two answers on this subject. First of all, investing in knowledge takes you everywhere no matter where you are located. Being able to carve out our credibility in this decade of research on a very specific issue like that of the contact between tire and asphalt has made us competitive. Then we must also consider the dematerialization of geographical distances. Today any company in the world, such as MegaRide from Naples, can carry out its work without major problems since everything travels via the web and if you need to take a plane to go to the track you can take it easily. For us, having remained in the place of our roots while working in the motorsport field is an added value. The beauty of the area is added to that of motorsport and I don’t know how many are the possibilities around the world to have this combination “.