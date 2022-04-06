US car rental company Hertz plans to buy up to 65,000 electric cars from Swedish-Chinese manufacturer Polestar over the next five years for its international fleet. In Europe, the first vehicles would be delivered in the spring, in North America and Australia by the end of the year, the two companies said.

Polestar is owned by the Chinese Geely Group and its Swedish subsidiary Volvo and is manufactured in China. Hertz will initially order Polestar 2 vehicles. The car rental company had announced that it wants to offer its customers “the largest electric car rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world.”

The partnership with Polestar is an important step in this direction. The electric cars are rented out to business and private customers. Last year, Hertz announced an even larger order. The rental company then bought as many as 100,000 Teslas. The order from Hertz would be good for 4.2 billion dollars in sales for Tesla, converted 3.6 billion euros. It would mainly concern Tesla’s Model 3. See also The State Duma proposed to introduce a restriction on the issuance of SIM cards

