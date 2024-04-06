In a coordinated and forceful action, various government entities joined together in the “Valle de Chalco Interinstitutional Macro Operation”a comprehensive response to address high-impact crimes and stop those who generate violence in the region.

On April 5, the Chalco Valley, State of Mexicobecame the epicenter of an important joint operation led by the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico, the Secretariat of National Defense, the National Guard, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico, the State Administrative Verification Institute of Mexico, the Ministry of Mobility, the Municipal Government and the Local Police.

The main purpose of this deployment was to establish the necessary security conditions not only for the inhabitants of Valle de Chalco, but also for the surrounding areas. To achieve this, they implemented seven operational cells that covered a total of 70 priority coloniesas well as the installation of two provisional inspection points to reinforce the containment of crime in the area.

The results of the operation were significant: they were thoroughly inspected 350 people, 30 vehicles, 20 motorcycles and 15 public transport units.

There are 24 detainees in Valle de Chalco

As a consequence of this action, the arrest of 24 individualswho face charges for various crimes, including, crimes against health, robbery, carrying and trafficking of weapons, attacks on communication routes, means of transport and concealment by reception.

In addition to the arrests, six establishments were suspended for operating without licenses and permits required for the sale of alcohol, which reinforces the commitment of local authorities to order and legality in the area.

They save two Cuban women

It is important to highlight that the operation in Valle de Chalco not only focused on the direct fight against crime, but also on the protection of people's rights.

In this sense, two women of Cuban nationality were referred to the Special Prosecutor's Office for Human Trafficking for not having documentation proving their legal stay in the country, with the aim of verifying their immigration status.