The saga of Harry Potter it is obviously dedicated to the titular magician, but also for many enthusiasts Hermione Granger It’s a very important name. The witch also grew up in the Muggle world like Harry (a little more happily than him though) and many girls growing up impersonated her. It is no coincidence that the world of cosplay loves to recreate the girl, as we can see for example in cosplay realized by meganflockhartwho really looks like a copy of Emma Watson.

The cosplay is based on the dress Hermione wore at Yule Ball. meganflockhart looks a lot like Watson, so it’s easy to bring to mind the scene from the film.