The new Megane Electric incorporates the latest in E-Tech technology, exploited by Renault engineers to impart three macro-characteristics to the full-electric version of the historic French model: roominess, driving pleasure and low consumption. In the Megane Electric the three aspects are not unrelated to each other, but are the joint result of a clever housing of the powertrain on the CMF-EV platform, simultaneously managing to expand the space inside the passenger compartment and improve driveability, as well as to reduce weights to the advantage of energy consumption. Gabriele Grasselli, Aftersale Training Coordinatorexplained in detail a FormulaPassion the characteristics of the Megane Electric, taking advantage of its all-round vision of the vehicle deriving from the role played in technical training for after-sales.

The Megane Electric was conceived around the platform CMF-EV dedicated to electric vehicles, acronym for precisely Common Module Family Electric Vehicle. It houses the accumulator in the lower part of the frame in the floor below the passenger compartment, a housing that would not have been possible without the work on the battery, now in its third generation after the first two developed on Zoe. LG, of which Renault is a partner, has developed cells whose energy density has been increased by 20%, thus allowing more energy to be stored for the same volume occupied. The result is an incredibly low 40 kWh accumulator with a height of 11 cm, which thus finds space in the floor of the CMF-EV platform. The compact dimensions are made even more extreme by the new cooling system of the battery in extruded aluminum tubes. “Megane’s characteristic is that the battery is only 11 cm high”explains Grasselli. “It is developed together with LG, our historical partner with whom we started with Zoe, Kangoo, Twizy on the first platforms dedicated to electric vehicles, then with the flat battery positioned at the bottom. The platform features a battery built into the frame, where it flexes and contributes to stiffness. The 40 kWh battery has a height of 11 cm, while in the 60 kWh battery there are other modules above, but the overall dimensions are still contained “.

The housing chosen for the accumulator reveals two of the three distinctive characteristics of the Megane Electric already mentioned. Firstly, the use of the battery as a structural element gives rigidity to the chassis, improving the dynamic behavior of the vehicle when cornering, enhanced even more by the low center of gravity of the lowered position of the accumulator in the platform. The result is better driveability, but the same lower battery compartment contributes to increasing the free volumes inside the passenger compartment. To accommodate the battery over its entire length, the CMF-EV platform has also been designed with an elongated wheelbase, thus extending the interior cabin and compensating for this with a reduction in the cantilevered dimensions beyond the wheels. “The wheel-to-wheel wheelbase is 2.7 meters. The wheels have been moved so that, while the external dimensions are that of a Capture, a C segment remains inside, wider and with more space for the lower limbs.“. As for driving pleasure, on the other hand, the dynamic behavior of the car benefits from the multilink scheme for the rear suspension: “The rear suspension is multilink, which finally returns even without the need for 4 × 4”, Grasselli continues. “This is a five-arm design, very light. The Megane is in fact a car with great driveability and high driving pleasure. It is very low and well trimmed. The visibility behind is not like a multi-space, but between the steering ratio, the low center of gravity and the multilink it is all about driveability ”.

The heart of the Megane Electric, however, is undoubtedly the powertrain. The car is powered by a single electric motogenerator mounted at the front, which is not permanent magnet unlike other technologies present in the E-Tech range. “It’s not a permanent magnet motor like the one found on E-Tech hybrids. It is a motor with a wound stator and rotoralso not to use rare earths, which are increasingly difficult to find “. The presence of windings in the rotor entails the use of contact brushes, but Renault ensures that during maintenance any wear problems encountered with the diagnostic tools can be solved by quickly replacing them without any particular complications. The engineers of the French company are also working to allow maintenance interventions directly on the rotor and stator windings in the near future, so that, in the event of failures, it is not necessary to replace the entire motor unit, but Local repair possible.

Of particular interest is the interface with the user as regards the regulation of the regenerative braking of the engine. Like other models on the market, the driver can adjust the intensity of the braking action of the electric motor with the accelerator pedal raised without acting on the brake, in the driving technique known as “One pedal”. However, on the Megane Electric the four different levels of electric braking can be selected directly via the paddles on the steering wheelso as to progressively adapt the behavior of the car being released in the different phases of approach and cornering: “The car has a regenerative braking system with four levels, selectable by paddles on the steering wheel. This is done to remember what sequential gearbox is. I arrive and stop when braking, then the car brakes, and then once inside the corner I start to release and the car regains speed. An electric drive that thus also begins to become pleasant and high-performance “.

In electric cars, Thermal Management is becoming increasingly important, the thermal management of the battery not limited to its cooling only, but also extended to its heating in certain conditions, with the aim of keeping the cells in the optimum temperature window for efficiency. On Megane Electric, Thermal Management is integrated with passenger compartment air conditioning, to optimize energy recovery: “The car is equipped with a heat pump with an energy recovery system“explains Grasselli. “If I am cold inside the car and the battery is heating up too much, I can go to cool the battery and convey the removed heat into the car. Conversely, the passenger compartment can be used to cool the engine and battery through the heat exchanger. These are all fractions of kWh which, over the interior of the passenger compartment, make up the whole ”. The components of the thermal management circuit have been redistributed, limiting their dimensions to the bonnet only and freeing up volume from the dashboard to further improve the airiness of the passenger compartment, an increasingly strong point of the Megane Electric: “The cooling system, especially the one that used to be the evaporator, is located inside the engine hood. The dashboard is in fact moved a lot forward, improving habitability ”.

In the budget, the driving module including motor, inverter and transmission weighs only 145 kg, of which 50 kg for the electric motor alone, which is still capable of delivering up to 220 horsepower. The result is an electric car on average 100 kg lighter than the competition, enhancing its sporty character and preserving fuel consumption. The Megane Electric, in the configuration with 130 horsepower engine and 60 kWh battery, guarantees a range of 470 km on the WLTP cycle, while in the 220 horsepower version the range is 450 km, which drops to 300 km for the configuration with 130 hp engine and 40 kWh battery. In the electric market, however, the charging options assume equal importance to that of autonomy: “The standard machine has a 22 kW charger, which corresponds to the most distributed three-phase columns. The 130 kW unit is available, but the columns are not that popular. The standard 22 kW charger guarantees a recovery of 80 km of range in 30 minutes, while with the 130 kW recharge it goes up to 300 km recovered in 30 minutes “.

Overall, the main advantage identified by Renault in the CMF-EV platform is its modularity. In fact, there is the possibility of an adaptation in the medium-term future for the housing of a second electric motor at the rear, by varying the ratios of the dimensions of the structure. However, such a choice will be appropriately evaluated by the Renault top management, as it would have an impact on the costs of a car that already with front-wheel drive alone can count up to 220 horsepower. In its current configuration, the Megane Electric nevertheless denotes a good sporting footprint, with an important cavalry also compared to a relatively low weight and usable through vehicle dynamics based on driving pleasure.