Dragon ball It is one of the favorite series of many in the world. Especially the series of Z in the United States, where it is the favorite of many fans of Japanese animation.

That is why it is not surprising that a well-known singer, actress and songwriter, Megan Thee Stallion, has been inspired a little by this one. At least that’s what it looks like in a new post from this artist on Instagram and that attracts attention.

Megan Thee Stallion in her capsule as a Saiyan

What you see on this social network is a video and a photograph. In the first one, she is submerged in a transparent container filled with water, and wears a special suit, as well as a mask.

The design of the latter, which can be seen better in the photo, reminds some of the capsules in which the saiyans. Not only to travel, but also to regain strength and heal his wounds. Something that both Goku What Vegeta they used.

My Hero Academia: This is what it would look like in Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Todoroki Tina’ anime

Although in the case of Megan Thee Stallion rather reminds of Prince of the Saiyans. In a message shared by her, the following can be read: ‘Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of Hot Girl’s lifestyle, she has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. ‘.

It seems clear that she decided to take a well-deserved break, recharge, and then get back into action.

Dragon Ball Z is quite popular in the US.

But the message did not end there. To the above was added ‘in his absence; mgmt will manage all social posts on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]]lead a brave // ​​RESISTANCE in anticipation of the return of their Fearless Captain! ‘.

The above seems to make it clear that the singer will also withdraw from social networks for a while. So he wanted to go ‘big time’ taking advantage of the anime of Dragon Ball Z.

In addition to using references related to Dragon ball, Megan Thee Stallion She is also known for resorting to My hero academia to promote yourself. One of his cosplays Most remembered is a female version of Shoto Todoroki.

He also often adds other details related to this franchise, as well as other popular Japanese animations. It may show more references again when you take a well-earned break.

Fountain.



