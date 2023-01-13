“Megan” It reached theaters in Peru and the world and has become a box office success. The horror film, produced by James Wan, has been sweeping the billboards and its good performance has motivated talks for a potential sequel. However, thousands have not yet seen it and many wonder if the tape will be released online and via streaming. Next, we tell you more details.

“M3GAN” hit theaters and the geniuses behind the film, James Wan, Jason Blum and Gerard Johnstone revealed how the terrifying doll in the film was created. Photo composition/Bloomhouse Productions

Where to see “Megan” via ONLINE?

A recent Screen Rant report explains that, among other studios, “Megan” is a Universal Pictures production. In this way, the killer doll movie will have its premiere on the Peacock streaming platform, at least in the United States.

In the case of Latin America, the horror film would reach the HBO Max catalog, as happened with the reboot saga of “Halloween”, “Fast and Furious 9”, among other Universal titles.

When would “Megan” come to streaming?

For now, there is no release date for “Megan” on Peacock, since its success on the billboard could delay its release on US streaming.

In the case of Latin America, if the tape reached HBO Max, it would probably do so by mid-2023.

What is “Megan” about?

The plot of “Megan” brings us closer to Gemma, a roboticist who works in a toy company and who, from one moment to the next, becomes the guardian of her 8-year-old niece, Cady, who has just lost her parents. in a car accident.

Gemma, on the one hand, has no experience in childcare and, on the other, hates to see the little girl deeply grieved by her loss. In that situation, she designs M3GAN, a life-size artificial intelligence doll, which she is programmed to learn about her peers.

Cady’s aunt believes that the doll can be a perfect friend and protect her from harm. However, the doll goes too far and she does not hesitate to unleash real massacres in order to fulfill her mission.