An uncensored version of “Megan” will be released in a few days and horror fans are eager to see all the original scenes. When it premieres?

“Megan” came to theaters to reinvent the concept of “Chucky, the devil doll”. Expectations were high as it was a James Wan production and its reception has been more than generous. Its premiere was supported by the box office and the approval of specialized criticism.

“Unapologetically for its silliness and even more entertaining for it, the film is the weird horror comedy that brings laughs as easily as chills,” said Rotten Tomatoes specialists, which received a 94% approval rating.

“Megan” will have an unrated cut

The “Megan” that hit theaters and we all know was rated PG-13, but we’ll see the unrated version soon. Its release is scheduled for February 24 in digital format and March 21 on Blu-ray and DVD.

As for its premiere via streaming, it was confirmed that it will be broadcast on the Peacock platform on February 24.

Will “Megan” have part 2?

Official poster of "M3GAN". Photo: Paramount Pictures

At the moment there is no official statement about another installment of “Megan”, but most likely it will be a continuation and not a prequel. As we saw at the end, Gemma returns Megan to the lab, but she breaks free and kills the main members of the company. She then attacks her creator, though she is destroyed by Cady.

As for how ‘the evil doll’ would come back to life, horror movie fans anticipate that there could be a supernatural factor, much like Chucky’s return in “Child’s play 2”.