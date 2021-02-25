The Argentine National Team ended its participation in the She Believes Cup, in Orlando, Florida, with a resounding defeat against U.S -current world champion- by 6-0 and it closed a very important experience for the development of women’s football in our country.

The team that leads Carlos Borrello They fell 4-1 against Brazil in the debut, they missed the tie in the final against Canada (0-1) and this Wednesday they fell against the locals, one of the world powers.

The figure of the meeting was the lead Megan rapinoe (the fuchsia-haired scorer) who opened the scoring and then increased for her double. Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan and Christen Press rounded off the win.

#SheBelievesCup 🇺🇸4-0🇦🇷 at halftime and we will see details of the first goals 1⃣Lavelle’s pass between the lines (who seems to do everything right) and leaves Rapinoe in an unbeatable position to open the scoring pic.twitter.com/nyem1pV0Wk – Nico Valado (@nicovalado) February 25, 2021

Rapinoe is an idol of Argentine players for her quality, for her scoring voracity, for her talent; but also for having carried forward the claim of the United States women’s soccer team after winning the 2019 World Cup in France: in his speech, in the middle of the festivities, revealed the economic differences that exist between the men’s and women’s teams; and also clashed with former US President Donald Trump over his misogynistic remarks.

Rapinoe shone in the She Believes Cup and the United States became two-time champion of the contest. And for the Argentine players, it was exciting to face the greatest figures of women’s football such as the Brazilian Marta, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Rapinoe herself.

Yamila Rodríguez, figure of Boca and the National Team, He had expressed all his admiration for Rapinoe on his social networks when he managed to take a photo with the American scorer. “My heart is beating fast, I can’t believe I got to her “, had posted on his Twitter account before the debut against Brazil.

Despite the three defeats, the Argentine team said goodbye to the tournament with the satisfaction of having competed against the best and with the certainty of having achieved an improvement in the game and in the development of its players for the future.