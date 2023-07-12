A few days before the start of the Women’s World Cup, the star of the United States women’s soccer team, Megan Rapinoespoke out in favor of the participation of trans women in sport.

A 2019 FIFA Women’s Player award winner, Rapinoe is as famous for her advocacy and campaigning as her skills on the pitch. Rapinoe publicly came out as gay herself in July 2012 and has been a high-level activist on social issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, racial inequality, and gender and pay equality.

‘I see trans women as real women’

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The player, who has continuously spoken out in favor of including the transgender athletes in sporthas expressed that she would be more than delighted to share the field with a transgender athlete, in a recent interview with Time magazine.

“Of course. You’re taking the place of a ‘real’ woman. That’s the part of the plot that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women,” Rapinoe explained to Time.

“What you’re automatically saying in the plot – you’re already giving yourself away in a way – is that you don’t believe these people are women. I don’t think so.”

Rapinoe has 199 appearances with the Stars and Stripes team for 17 years, winner of the Olympic gold medals in London-2012 and bronze in Tokyo-2020. Two-time champion of the World Cups in Canada-2015 and France-2019, and known for her activism, Rapinoe is part of ‘Team USA’ that will defend the title in the Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and on August 20.

Megan Rapinoe, American gamer.

Rapinoe plays in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) with Seattle’s OL Reign, whose season concludes in November. The Californian has spent most of her career playing in domestic leagues, but had a brief stint in Australia with Sydney FC in the W-League in 2011 and two years later played for French side Lyon, reaching the final of the Champions League.

In the 2019 World Cup final in France, he scored in the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. She won the Golden Boot for top scorer and the Ballon d’Or for best player of the tournament.

announced withdrawal

The player announced this Saturday on social networks that she will retire from professional activity at the end of this season. “With a deep sense of peace and gratitude, I have decided that this will be my last season playing this beautiful sport,” the 38-year-old winger posted. “I never would have imagined that soccer would change my life forever,” she added.

