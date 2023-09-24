With a 2-0 victory over South Africa, the impressive international career of American football star Megan Rapinoe came to a dignified and definitive end on Sunday. The American player was treated to a standing ovation in the 52nd minute, after which she kissed and hugged her teammates, blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed deeply.
#Megan #Rapinoe #goodbye #impressive #international #football #career
Child shot in the back? New documentary from Ukraine accuses Russia of brutal terror
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: September 25, 2023, 3:52 a.mFrom: Sonja ThomaserSplitThe Butscha cemetery. In the city, many civilians were killed by...