The first to qualify for the quarter-final on Friday 11 August were the Japanese, with their 3-1 win over Norway…They will face the Swedes, returning from the marathon against the US national team.

The World Cup comes alive. At the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, between the USA and Sweden, both regular and extra time ended 0-0. Before extra-time, the most dangerous were the Americans, even if it was Jakobsson who had the last important chance before the 90th minute plus added time.

Exciting race in Melbourne, finished in the bitter end. The great opportunity to go through had been given by Megan Rapinoe during the series of penalties. On the fourth shot of the series, up 3-2 in favor of the USA, if the 38-year-old leader of the USA and offensive midfielder of OL Reign had scored, the USA would have gone through. Instead, two errors in a row by the Americans brought Sweden back into the match, up to 3-3 after the first 5 penalties. Then the Swedes never made a mistake again, from the penalty spot, until 5-4 in their favor.