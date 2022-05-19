The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) announced on Wednesday a “historic” agreement with players’ associations that formalizes equal pay between men’s and women’s national teams.

The achievements of this collective agreement “are a testament to the incredible efforts of the WNT players (U.S. women’s soccer team) on and off the field,” said captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

(Egan Bernal defined his presidential candidate)

(Ingrit Valencia wins and goes for gold in the Boxing World Cup

Ingrid Valencia)

He also said that he hoped that the agreement “Also serve as a foundation for the continued growth of women’s soccer both in the United States and abroad.”

great achievement

The agreement, which runs until 2028, also seeks to improve “the health and safety of players, data privacy and the need to balance responsibilities between club and country,” the USSF said.

Female star Megan Rapinoe, with a reputation as a tough advocate for social justice causes, including equal pay and conditions for her and her teammates, she said in February that a deal would “change US Soccer for the better.”

Central defender Walker Zimmerman, a member of the men’s team players’ association, he welcomed the deal and said he hoped “this will wake others up to the need for this type of change.”

“They said equal pay between men and women was not possible, but that didn’t stop us, we went ahead and did it,” he added.

💬 “Thank you to all who have come before and who are here now. Incredibly proud today,” said Megan Rapione after seeing how equal pay has been achieved between the US men’s and women’s soccer teamshttps://t.co/Xu5Rw3zQfn – Sports World (@sportsworld) May 18, 2022

(Fernando Gaviria explains why he lost the stage)

(Biniam Girmay: unusual withdrawal from the Giro d’Italia 2022)

AFP