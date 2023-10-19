He is the English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, reactive, agile, who knows how to play discreetly with his feet, an almost fundamental quality for a fullback in today’s football. He is considered a penalty saver: in the final of the 2021 European Championship, decided from the penalty spot, he neutralized those of Jeorginho and Belotti, even if Italy won anyway. She, Megan, it’s a Wag – influencer very followed with his 113 thousand followers on Instagram.