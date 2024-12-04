Gabriela Andrada was the guest this Wednesday at La Revuelta, where she presented her new film to David Broncano, Ask Me What You Want, the audiovisual adaptation based on the novel of the same name by Megan Maxwell.

The presenter asked her about the writer’s origin: “She is neither American nor English.” The actress replied: “She was born in Germany, raised in Spain and I don’t know if I can reveal her first name, but she is very Spanish…”.

At that moment, Guillo, the manager of the La 1 program, notified Broncano that Maxwell was in one of the boxes at the Príncipe Gran Vía theater.

“Thank goodness because I was going to start making jokes,” admitted the man from Jaen. The writer greeted him and he told her: “It’ll happen to you all the time that people will think you’re from Detroit.”

“It’s true, they normally greet me in English and I tell them that we can speak in Spanish,” he told the presenter, who wanted to know if it was true that he had been born in Nuremberg.

The writer told him that she had gone to live in Madrid as a child, that her real name was Carmen (María del Carmen Rodríguez del Álamo Lázaro), “but Megan Maxwell is better,” she said.

“In my biography it says that I was born in Germany, to an American father and a mother from Toledo, specifically from Fuensalida, I have everything,” Maxwell told him.

She also told Broncano to call her Megan because “if you call me Carmen on the street, and I don’t even turn around. Not even in my family do they call me Carmen, they do it for a nickname that I’m not going to say.”





Then, Andrada commented that “she is a woman who needs to have an escort. They jump on her.” Maxwell told Broncano that “it usually happens to me especially in Latin American countries.”

“Once in Chile the police had to take me out of the airport. I went out and saw a lot of people screaming, I stood with my mother thinking that a soccer player or an actor was coming, but it turned out that it was me who arrived,” she recalled.