Most Brits agree that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they were wrong giving his explosive interview, according to a poll published by The Daily Mail. The vast majority of citizens also believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have let down the queen and what should they be revoked their royal titles.

The poll in question came after millions of people watched the long-awaited interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside veteran presenter Oprah Winfrey on Monday.

According to the results, the monarchy has been damaged, even the queen’s personal popularity has been affected, although not as much as that of Prince Harry or Prince Charles.

But when asked about the couple’s incendiary accusations of racism within the British royal family, most of those asked do not believe such claims by Meghan.

Now in the UK, the Duchess is the member of the Windsor less popular, even behind the ill-fated Prince Andrew, who is still dealing with his alleged involvement in the Epstein case.

Most people feel that Harry and Meghan prioritized media attention on the service and duty the Windsors have to a country. The results reveal a division between older and younger Britons, and the latter are often more willing to accept Harry and Meghan’s claims.

Meghan, Harry and the queen, in a 2018 image.

Only one in three thinks that the interview was the right way to go, but the figure increases by half if only the sample of people aged 18 to 44 is taken. And when asked if they generally believed in Harry and Meghan, or Elizabeth II and the royal family, 52% of the young people chose the Sussexes.

The vast majority of respondents agree that both sides should bury the hatchet and stop fighting. On the question of why Harry and Meghan moved to the United States, the largest proportion said that they “wanted the benefits of real life but not the responsibilities.”

