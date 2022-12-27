It’s been 20 years since that commercial that made her famous. Here she is today as she has become and what she does.

In the former 2000s has bewitched everyone with its advertising for the Omniteltoday become Vodafone. We are talking about Megan GaleAustralian model class 75 became very popular.

Megan landed in our country as the face of the famous telephone company advertising. Her beauty bewitched everything so as to even reach the Sanremo Festival of 2001 in the role of co-host together with Raffaella Carrà.

The Australian model began her career in the fashion world in the 90s. Then, at the beginning of the new century, the contract with Omnitel that literally changed her life. Megan in the first decade of the 2000s had incredible popularity so as to become one of the best known faces especially in Italy. In our country she has also had roles in cinema as an actress.

Then over the years her fame gradually waned and today the most loyal can still follow her thanks to social networks. Up Instagram Megan boasts thousands of followers who update her life very often. Things have changed radically for her over the past few years.

Megan has moved in Australia along with his partner, the Australian rules football player Shaun Hampton. They have two children, Alan Thomas Hampson born in 2014 and Rosie May Dee Hampson born in 2017.

Megan no longer works as a model but for a few years, in addition to being a full-time mother, she has been managing a holiday residence. Even though it’s been 20 years since she became popular with Omnitel, Megan still shows off all her beauty on social media. The model looks great and hasn’t changed a bit from 2 decades ago. Here she is in a recent shot taken from her personal Instagram profile.

The long brown hair has remained identical as well as her beautiful face. Even physically she hasn’t changed much, a sign that she still keeps very fit during the day.