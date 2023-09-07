We’re just a week away from the anticipated release of Mortal Kombat 1, but that does not mean that there is not some news to show. NetherRealm Studios finally announced Nitara today as a playable character for Mortal Kombat 1and Megan Fox will be her new in-game voice actress.

Back in his first playable appearance since Mortal Kombat ArmageddonNitara is back with quite a different design for MK1without his eyepatch and dark hair.

The vampire still retains her iconic wings, though she now has red hair and a more ornate, demonic design on her armor.

“It’s great to be in the game,” he said. fox when introducing his character. “Because I’m not just doing the voice. It will be like she’s a bit like me… I think it’s an opportunity that anyone would wish for, since we all grew up playing this game, and it’s one of the best video games of all time.”

Although much of the trailer focuses on the cinematics and on foxwe get to see a bit of Nitara’s gameplay, which of course includes some airborne combos.

We also see her placing some sort of blood seal on the ground that makes her glow red and obviously gives her a buff, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see how it all actually works.

She seems to be a character who wants to go toe to toe and tear you apart with her extendable claws, while also being a fighter of M.K. rare that apparently has an air dash.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released on September 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and pcbut players can start playing from September 14 if they pre-order the Premium or Kollector’s editions of the game.

You can see the new trailer of Mortal Kombat 1 with Nitara and Megan Fox below.

Via: event hubs

Author’s note: Megan Fox in Mortal Kombat 1Is that a reason to buy the game? No, I’m not kidding, I’ll still wait for the price to drop like everyone else Mortal Kombats.