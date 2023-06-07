It’s officially out Diablo IV to the market, a dungeon game that presents the return of this franchise after a long time, and that it goes without saying, has garnered good reviews from the press and fans. For that same reason, advertising campaigns have been launched with renowned brands, and now they are announcing one more with Hollywood stars.

In this case, Blizzard has teamed up with the actress Megan fox with a special campaign, in which the deaths of the user within the title will be praised, this by sharing their video on platforms such as TikTok either Twitter using the hashtag of Devil Deaths. The best thing is that there is time to send it, being June 7 the final day to do the labeling.

#DiabloIV is here, embrace the bloodshed. Share videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok using #DiabloDeaths for a chance to have your eulogy read by @Megan fox on June 8th. pic.twitter.com/dSgG2yuNbS — Devil (@Devil) June 6, 2023

This type of collaboration between the medium of cinema and videogames is nothing new, after all, there have been several recently when the movie of Mario with big stars like Jack Black. In this case it is the other way around, a Hollywood star is used to promote the game, like when Robin williams promoted Zelda.

Remember that Diablo IV Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is a good way to promote the game and invite users to share their best moments in it. Also so Megan Fox can return to the spotlight.