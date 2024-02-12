American actress and model Megan Fox showed fans a photo in a revealing image without pants. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted footage, the 37-year-old celebrity appeared without a bra in the hotel corridor. At the same time, the Transformers star wore a gray top with a belt-like fastening at the neck and lacing that exposed her bust.

Related materials:

In addition, the artist threw a black leather jacket over her shoulders, tried on shorts with a zipper, trimmed with a black blazer, and black and red pointed-toe boots with heels. She also took a miniature bag with her, did her hair with the effect of wet strands and made up in brown tones, lining her lips with a pencil.

Earlier in February, American actress, singer, dancer and model Zendaya attended the premiere of the film “Dune 2” in Mexico in a revealing outfit. The 27-year-old celebrity took to the red carpet in a suit that consisted of a midi-length skirt with a deep thigh-high slit and a crop top with long sleeves.