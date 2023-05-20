The actress Megan fox It has been etched in the hearts of viewers by movies like “Transformers”, “Confessions of a Typical Teenager”, “Diabolical Temptation”, among others. She was even listed as “the sexiest woman in the world” in 2008. However, Megan’s beauty, which is one of the most recognized characteristics by her followers and her colleagues, means nothing to her. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the actress revealed that she suffers from body dysmorphia and that she has never accepted her body or her beauty.

Megan Fox is the new face of Swimsuit Sports Illustrated. Photo: Swimsuit Sports Illustrated

Since when have you had body dysmorphia?

The new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover reveals that she has suffered from the disorder since she was a child. Let’s remember that Megan Fox started acting at an early age, so she has received pressure from the industry and the media ever since. Given this, she indicates that she is not in the vision of other people and that she does not love her body.

“I have body dysmorphia. I have never really seen myself as other people see me. Never in my life have I loved my body. Never again. When she was little, it was like an obsession that she had, that she should look that way. Why was I aware of my body so young? I’m not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be endless, I think (…) I wanted everyone to notice my aura, because I have a rainbow aura and it is special ”, held.

What did users say about Megan Fox’s statements?

The actress’s speech surprised those who follow her; however, she gave her positive comments in support of the disorder that she suffers from. “I love his spirituality”, “He is very smart” and “He looks amazing” were some of the comments from his followers.

