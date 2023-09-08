Warner Bros. Games has announced that actress Megan Fox will lend her voice and appearance to the playable character Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment of the video game franchise developed by NetherRealm Studios, available from September 19th. “I grew up playing Mortal Kombat, I still can’t believe I’ll be voicing a character in the new game,” said Megan Fox. “It’s an honor to be a part of one of the greatest video games of all time.” For the occasion, a new trailer was created, in which Nitara, the last fighter of Mortal Kombat 1, is presented, and there is a preview of the gameplay and story elements related to the vampire heroine: arrived from the dark and desolate realm of Vaeternus, Nitara fights to protect the vampire race to which she belongs, and uses her ferocious claws, razor-sharp fangs, and flying abilities to dispatch foes she encounters.

The game offers a cast of fighters with a rewritten past, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka , Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara and more, join a host of Kameo fighters who can lend their aid in battles. Mortal Kombat 1 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) is scheduled for release on September 19, with early access starting September 14 for those who pre-ordered the Premium Edition. Fighters Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda, along with guest fighters Peacemaker, Omni-Man and Patriota, will be part of the Kombat Pack, the downloadable DLC after the game’s launch and already available for pre-order as part of the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 and the Collector’s Edition. Everyone who pre-orders Mortal Kombat 1 will receive the playable character Shang Tsung.