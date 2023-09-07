Megan Fox is lending her voice and likeness to vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1.

Last night, NetherRealm announced Nitara will return to the series as a playable character for the first time in almost 20 years. In a new video showcasing the blood-thirsty fighter, Fox said the character of ella resonated with her, perhaps acknowledging her own penchant of ella for a few drops of the red stuff.

Nitara is “evil but also good,” Fox explained in the video, adding that she is “trying to save her people.” Fox said she had a lot of fun bringing her talents to Mortal Kombat 1, calling the series a “staple” on the gaming landscape. “We did all grow up playing the game… it is one of the greatest video games of all time.”

You can see how Fox’s Nitara looks in action via the video below.

Mortal Kombat 1 Official Megan Fox Becomes Nitara Trailer.

Official word of Nitara’s Mortal Kombat 1 inclusion comes after the full roster leaked yesterday. The images shared, which supposedly came from the Nintendo Switch version of the game, have since been removed from the internet, adding to their authenticity.

Most of the characters revealed in the leak had already been announced by NetherRealm, however Nitara’s inclusion had been a secret up until this point. Whether the timing of Fox’s character reveal is a coincidence, it does seem like NetherRealm was eager to put an end to the whispers and bring things back to its own terms.

Other characters confirmed to be returning in the upcoming fighter include Sindel and General Shao, who were shown off in a – quite literally – hair-raising trailer last month.

For more on how Mortal Kombat 1’s single-player board game Invasion mode works, you can read Ed’s report here.