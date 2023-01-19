The movie “Megan” by James Wan introduced us to a doll with artificial intelligence programmed to be the best companion for children. When the challenge of being a mother overwhelms Gemma, she decides to link it to her orphaned niece without imagining that her new friend will do anything to take care of her, including killing people who hurt her.

The film’s theatrical release was a huge success, and horror lovers hailed it as a reinvention of “Chucky” with modern technology. Its ending left several speechless and wondering if it will have sequels.

To the delight of the fans, Universal Pictures has already confirmed the second part of “Megan” with the intention of creating a new horror saga with the fearsome doll as the main attraction and reason for countless murders.

“Megan” 2: when is it released in theaters?

As for its release date, “Megan” 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on January 17, 2025. At the moment it is at a very early stage, so we only have to wait for more details about its realization.

M3GAN is a doll that starts out as an ally, but develops into something of an assassin. Photo: Universal Pictures

What will we see in the sequel?

After discovering the truth, the mother of the family takes Megan to the laboratory to discharge her. However, she breaks free and kills several members of the company on the same day of her presentation. When she was about to kill her creator, her daughter interrupts and destroys her with the help of a remote-controlled robot.