In a study published in the journal Environmental Biology of Fisheswe can see for the first time a couple, or rather, two specimens of megamouth shark (Megachasma pelagios), which although it is one of the biggest fish in the oceanthis species is notoriously elusive and little is known about its biology and life history.

Indeed, there have been only 273 total sightings since 1976 and seeing two specimens of megamouth shark swimming together or otherwise being in the same area is something that has never been recorded until now.

On September 11, 2022, off the coast of San Diego, California, USA, two specimens of megamouth sharks were sighted together from a recreational fishing boat. Previously, only five free-swimming megamouth sharks have been reported (i.e. not as bycatch or beached) and this event marks the first time two of these oceanic giants have been seen together.

The fishermen shot short videos of their encounter and via social media the sighting was passed on to scientists who analyzed the videos and interviewed people on the boat.

When first sighted, the two surfaced sharks were approximately 45-60 meters (148-197 feet) from the vessel and the larger one, which measured approximately 4.6 meters (15 feet), appeared to circle to the smaller one, which was 3.7 meters (12.1 ft) long. The smaller shark, identified as a male, circled deeper underwater as the boat approached, but then followed the larger shark (whose gender is unknown) towards the boat at a different depth.

Sharks were not observed feeding during this period and the larger shark made several passes close to the boat while the smaller one remained mostly at depth except for a slow surface appearance near the side of the boat.

Why is it so unusual to see megamouth sharks together?

The team suggests two main theories as to why the two megamouth shark specimens were together during this period. The first is that sharks have been observed together foraging, and while little is known about the diet of megamouth sharks, it is believed that they feed via a filter system and consume primarily krill, but also squid and other organisms. gelatinous.

While no feeding behaviors were observed from the people filming, the appearance of the fishing boat may have disturbed the sharks, not least because people on the fishing boat also reported an abundance of mola and gelatinous organisms. Grit and megamouth are often recorded together in fishery bycatch reports, and both feed on gelatinous organisms.

The second theory is that the two megamouth sharks were engaged in a courtship event.

The researchers believe that the male shark’s trailing behavior compared to the larger shark is similar to the courtship behaviors seen in other shark species. they also suggest that mating opportunities may arise when there is a food aggregation.

No copulation attempts were made during the boat encounter, but the researcher noted that observations of sharks mating, especially species that feed via filter systems, are extremely rare.

The researchers conclude that, based on the video evidence and previous insights, the two sharks were most likely “getting to know each other” before matingalso suggest that with the rise of social media, increased awareness and ocean trafficking, reports like this one could become more common and provide more insight into the lives of these elusive megamouth sharks.

