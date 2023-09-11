The version G-MODE Archives+ Of Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen will be launched on Nintendo Switchvia eShop, next September 14th in Japan. The title will also arrive in the future on PC via Steambut at the moment G-MODE has not provided further details.

Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen was originally released on mobile phones in Japan in 2006, and is based on the original Revelations: Personareleased on the first PlayStation. There is no news of a possible overseas launch for the title.

Source: G-MODE Street Gematsu