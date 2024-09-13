The decisions of the President Lopez Obrador at the end of his administration They confirm that he is megalomaniac, fanciful, narcissistic, boastful and extravagant..

In full view of the world (literally: of the whole world with the alerts of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the UNthe Inter-American Commission on Human Rightsthe organizations of lawyers, judges and magistrates of the most advanced countries and the Governments of Canada and the United States) There is his abusive reform to the Judicial Branchwhich distills a a mixture of revenge and abuse of power.

López Obrador is not satisfied with the crushing of the opposition in the pestilent legislative sessions in which his destructive initiative was approved. He also wants to humiliate those who do not agree with his whims..

His appetite for greatness has done it compare with the emblematic heroes Hidalgo, Juarez and Maderoalthough these two are no longer so important to his successor Claudia Sheinbaumwho He says that López Obrador is “the best president in history”.

(The president-elect, by the way, has censured the strike – without neglecting to attend to the most urgent matters – of the 55 thousand workers of the Judicial Branch, and has reproached them for continuing to collect their salaries, but this Wednesday she accompanied López Obrador, for three hours, in a meeting with the representatives of the corrosive, quarrelsome, violent blackmailer and euphemistic National Coordinator of Education Workers, whose militancy keeps its students at the lowest level of academic performance and suspends classes whenever it feels like it – it paralyzed Oaxaca for nine months – without ever stopping collecting. Also by the way, a large part of the devotees of the 4t screamed like mourners over the dismissal – comfortably and multimillion-dollarly rewarded – of 44 thousand workers of the expensive and deficient Company Luz y Fuerza del Centro, whose salaries and union benefits were equivalent to more than 70 percent of the company’s income, to which the government had to pay subsidize with 42 billion pesos per year).

The point is that AMLO wants to crown his omnipotence and satisfy his insatiable self-esteem next patriotic and jingoistic Sunday with the predictable harangue “Long live judicial reform…!”, when everything indicates that a sinister paradox will occur:

Regarding what was approved with lackeyish speed by his legislative hosts (in the Oaxacan congress they did it in a sad and evidently insufficient hour of “reading, discussion and approval”), he said yesterday in the morning:

“It would be good to think that it will be published on September 15, because it is a very important reform; it reaffirms that in Mexico there is an authentic democracy; that the people elect their representatives; that the people elect the public servants of the three powers, that this is democracy…”

Oh crueltyOh cruelty: On the same day that the beginning of National Independence is commemorated, the president wants to publish in the Official Gazette of the Federation the reform that annihilates the independence of the Judicial Branch…

