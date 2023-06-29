In a study published in PNASwe talked about how Megalodon went extinct, and what actually made it happen; anyone who is a fan of modern monster movies is sure to be familiar with the Megalodon, the megatooth shark that once ruled the oceans.

This huge marine predator he was the supreme hunter of his time and the greatest predator everHowever, the new research has revealed an interesting fact: it seems that the megalodon was a warm-blooded animaland this feature could help explain its extinction.

The megalodon, scientifically called Otodus megalodon but popularly known as “Meg”, it roamed the seas around the world from 15 to 3.6 million years ago and could reach a length of at least 15 meters (50 feet). For a long time, it was assumed that the Meg was warm-blooded or, at least, regionally endothermic, and this is a trait that allows some species of fish, including some modern sharks such as mako and great white , to survive in waters too cold for other species.

Until recently, this idea was just a guess, but now a team of researchers has found it concrete evidence to support this theory.

“The new research provides the first empirical evidence that the extinct shark was warm-blooded, based on geochemical analyzes of fossilized teeth.”

said the principal investigator Kenshu Shimadaprofessor at the DePaul University College of Science and Health.

Shimada and his team analyzed isotopes present in the tooth enamel of this ancient predator to test the endothermy hypothesis.

The main component of teeth is a mineral called apatite, which contains carbon and oxygen atoms, these atoms exist in different isotopic forms, and their composition inside the tooth depends on various environmental factors.

Therefore, by analyzing this isotopic composition, it is possible to obtain information on the place where the animal lived, on its diet and, in the case of megalodon and other marine species, on the chemistry of the sea water present at the time and on the body temperature of the animal.

“We could think of the isotopes stored in tooth minerals as a kind of thermometer, the reading of which can be maintained for millions of years”

explained Randy Flores, a doctoral student at UCLA and a member of the Center for Diverse Leadership in Science.

“Because teeth form in the tissue of a still living animal, we can measure the isotopic composition of fossil teeth to estimate the temperature at which they formed and, consequently, get an idea of ​​the animal’s approximate body temperature when it was I live”.

What were the results of the tests carried out on the teeth of the megalodon?

The results of the analysis conducted by the team suggest that the megalodon was able to maintain a body temperature of about 7°C (13°F) higher than that of the surrounding waterand this level of difference is even greater than in other shark species that lived at the same time, and it is precisely this difference that led the researchers to conclude that the megalodon was a warm-blooded animal.

While megalodon is well documented thanks to the numerous fossils of its huge teeth, our knowledge of its general biology is still limited because a complete skeleton of this cartilaginous fish has never been found.

“Otodus megalodon was one of the largest carnivores ever to exist, and understanding its biology provides us with crucial information about the ecological and evolutionary role that large carnivores have played in marine ecosystems throughout geological time”

Shimada said.

The megalodon’s ability to regulate its own body temperature is significant because the evolution of warm blood is often seen as a key factor in explaining its gigantic size.

In the past, regional endothermy has been suggested as a way to explain the similarity between this giant of the seas and modern white sharks, at least in shape, and although this hypothesis still remains speculative, new research shows that the old king of the seas had a higher metabolism than ectothermic sharks.

However, this high metabolism may have come at a cost. Researchers believe it may have contributed to the extinction of the species as global climate cooling occurred which may have affected megalodon prey habitats.

“The implication is that even though megalodon possessed traits such as warm-bloodedness that allowed it to adapt to changing ocean temperatures, it was not immune to the effects of climate change. This underscores the importance of conservation efforts to protect today’s sharks.”

Shimada said.

“Maintaining an energy level that would allow megalodon to maintain a high body temperature required a voracious appetite, which may not have been sustainable in a period of changing marine ecosystem balances, when it may also have been in competition with new species such as the white shark”

Flores added.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!