‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ It premiered on August 4, 2023 and has already been causing a stir among moviegoers. The film, once again starring British actor Jason Statham, was listed as one of the most anticipated of the year and apparently it is not disappointing.

This is how the streaming platform HBO Max knows it, which to date has been capturing the gaze of many fans of the shark that is more than 20 meters long. The American firm took advantage of the launch of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ to put back in his movie catalog ‘Megalodon’, part one of this sequel.

Official trailer for ‘Megalodon’

‘Megalodon’ on HBO Max

HBO Max continues to prove that it is one of the best streaming platforms for the series and movies it has in its catalog. As a consequence, it causes many to enter to see new feature films or repeat those they have already seen. And within the framework of the premiere of the new sequel to ‘Megalodon 2’, the platform made the first part available to its subscribers.

The film is among the top films on HBO Max. Directed by Jon Turtletaub, it is the adaptation of the novel ‘Meg’, which was published in 1997. Jason Statham continues to be the protagonist in ‘Megalodon 2’, in which he will have a new adventure together with Wu Jing through the depths of the New Zealand sea, where this time he will meet a larger and more dangerous shark than the one in the first part.

Official trailer for ‘Megalodon 2’